  5. Sunrisers Hyderabad prevail by 1 run in a thriller as Rajasthan Royals bottle comfortable run-chase

Rajasthan Royals messed up a rather comfortable chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad as they lost by 1 run despite dominating the majority of the second innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball for the SRH has he dismissed Rovman Powell on the last ball when RR needed 2 runs to win.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2024 23:46 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad shocked Rajasthan Royals by winning a
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad shocked Rajasthan Royals by winning a nail-biter by just one run to get 12 points on the board

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) prevailed in a thrilling encounter against the Rajasthan Royals by just one run in the 2024 edition of the IPL as Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept his calm to dismiss Rovman Powell on the final ball of the match when the visitors required two runs to win on Thursday, May 2 in Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar started SRH's bowling innings with twin strikes dismissing both Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in the same over to peg the Royals early and capped it off with a winner on the final ball to help his side earn two crucial points.

