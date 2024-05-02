Amazon, Flipkart sale starts today: Check offers on these 20 smartphones

A new sale has started on Amazon and Flipkart from today, with good offers available on the purchase of smartphones. The Big Saving Days sale will run on Flipkart from May 2 to May 9, while the Amazon Great Summer Sale will run from May 2 to May 7. Let us take a look at the offers available on both these e-commerce platforms.
Amazon is organising a Smartphone Super League, where users can get tremendous offers on smartphones from Apple, OnePlus, Redmi, Poco, Samsung, Realme Narzo, Honor, Tecno, and iQOO.
- In this sale, you can purchase the iPhone 13 at a starting price of Rs 47,499.
- The OnePlus Nord CE4 at a starting price of Rs 22,999 and the OnePlus 11R 5G at a starting price of Rs 27,999.
- The Redmi 13C 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 9,499.
- The Poco M6 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 8,299.
- The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 10,999.
- You can buy Realme Narzo 70 5G at a starting price of Rs 14,999.
- iQOO Z9 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 17,999.
- Honor X9b 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 18,999.
- Tecno Pop 8 is available at a starting price of Rs 6,119.
Flipkart is also offering tremendous deals on smartphones from Motorola, Realme, Vivo, Poco, Xiaomi, Infinix, and Oppo.
- In this sale, you can buy the Motorola Edge 50 Pro at a starting price of Rs 27,999.
- The Realme P1 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 19,99.
- The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 20,999.
- The Poco X6 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 22,999.
- The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 21,999.
- The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999.
- The Oppo Find N3 Flip can be brought home at a starting price of Rs 49,999.
- The Realme 12 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 22,999.
- The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999.
- The Nothing Phone (2a) Blue will be made available for the first time today, and you can purchase it at a starting price of Rs 19,999.
ALSO READ: Flipkart to launch instant-delivery service: All you need to know