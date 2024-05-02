Thursday, May 02, 2024
     
Amazon, Flipkart sale starts today: Check offers on these 20 smartphones

Amazon and Flipkart’s new sales are starting today. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will last till May 9 whereas Amazon Great Summer Sale will run till May 7. Both the ecommerce giant are offering great deals on smartphones during the sale.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: May 02, 2024 14:19 IST
Amazon and Flipkart sale
Image Source : FILE Amazon and Flipkart sale

A new sale has started on Amazon and Flipkart from today, with good offers available on the purchase of smartphones. The Big Saving Days sale will run on Flipkart from May 2 to May 9, while the Amazon Great Summer Sale will run from May 2 to May 7. Let us take a look at the offers available on both these e-commerce platforms.

Amazon is organising a Smartphone Super League, where users can get tremendous offers on smartphones from Apple, OnePlus, Redmi, Poco, Samsung, Realme Narzo, Honor, Tecno, and iQOO. 

  • In this sale, you can purchase the iPhone 13 at a starting price of Rs 47,499.
  • The OnePlus Nord CE4 at a starting price of Rs 22,999 and the OnePlus 11R 5G at a starting price of Rs 27,999. 
  • The Redmi 13C 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 9,499.
  • The Poco M6 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 8,299.
  • The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 10,999. 
  • You can buy Realme Narzo 70 5G at a starting price of Rs 14,999.
  • iQOO Z9 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 17,999.
  • Honor X9b 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 18,999. 
  • Tecno Pop 8 is available at a starting price of Rs 6,119.

Flipkart is also offering tremendous deals on smartphones from Motorola, Realme, Vivo, Poco, Xiaomi, Infinix, and Oppo. 

  • In this sale, you can buy the Motorola Edge 50 Pro at a starting price of Rs 27,999.
  • The Realme P1 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 19,99.
  • The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 20,999. 
  • The Poco X6 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 22,999.
  • The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 21,999. 
  • The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999.
  • The Oppo Find N3 Flip can be brought home at a starting price of Rs 49,999. 
  • The Realme 12 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 22,999.
  • The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999. 
  • The Nothing Phone (2a) Blue will be made available for the first time today, and you can purchase it at a starting price of Rs 19,999.

ALSO READ: Flipkart to launch instant-delivery service: All you need to know

