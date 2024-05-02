Amazon, Flipkart sale starts today: Check offers on these 20 smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon and Flipkart sale

A new sale has started on Amazon and Flipkart from today, with good offers available on the purchase of smartphones. The Big Saving Days sale will run on Flipkart from May 2 to May 9, while the Amazon Great Summer Sale will run from May 2 to May 7. Let us take a look at the offers available on both these e-commerce platforms.

Amazon is organising a Smartphone Super League, where users can get tremendous offers on smartphones from Apple, OnePlus, Redmi, Poco, Samsung, Realme Narzo, Honor, Tecno, and iQOO.

In this sale, you can purchase the iPhone 13 at a starting price of Rs 47,499.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 at a starting price of Rs 22,999 and the OnePlus 11R 5G at a starting price of Rs 27,999.

The Redmi 13C 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 9,499.

The Poco M6 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 8,299.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 10,999.

You can buy Realme Narzo 70 5G at a starting price of Rs 14,999.

iQOO Z9 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 17,999.

Honor X9b 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 18,999.

Tecno Pop 8 is available at a starting price of Rs 6,119.

Flipkart is also offering tremendous deals on smartphones from Motorola, Realme, Vivo, Poco, Xiaomi, Infinix, and Oppo.

In this sale, you can buy the Motorola Edge 50 Pro at a starting price of Rs 27,999.

The Realme P1 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 19,99.

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 20,999.

The Poco X6 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 22,999.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 21,999.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip can be brought home at a starting price of Rs 49,999.

The Realme 12 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 22,999.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Blue will be made available for the first time today, and you can purchase it at a starting price of Rs 19,999.

