
Flipkart to launch instant-delivery service: All you need to know

March 07, 2024
Flipkart
Flipkart

Flipkart, an e-commerce major has been planning to enter the quick-commerce business, which aims to deliver orders to customers instantly after purchase. The news surfaced, when media reports surfaced, stating that the discussions are ongoing and there might be slight changes in the timeline.

As per the TechCrunch report, citing sources, the e-commerce intends to launch the instant-delivery service in select locations as early as May this year.

However, the discussions are ongoing and there may be slight changes in the timeline, the report mentioned.

Flipkart spokesperson was quoted saying, "The e-commerce firm is committed to meeting evolving customer expectations and delivering excellence in value, selection and speed, with more initiatives expected on this front in the coming months.”

The new foray comes at a time when Flipkart is also exploring the acquisition of the instant-delivery firm Dunzo.

Earlier this month, Flipkart announced that it is gearing up to roll out same-day delivery of products across multiple categories in metro and non-metro cities.

The move will see customers across cities, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Pune, Patna, Raipur, Siliguri, Vijayawada, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai and Nagpur.

The e-commerce major also launched its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) handle recently to further enhance its digital payment offerings for all customers, including its 500+ million customers.

Inputs from IANS

