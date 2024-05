Updated on: May 02, 2024 23:18 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: In Gujarat, PM Modi's 10 blistering attacks on 'shahi parivar' Congress, 'shehzada' Rahul Gandhi

Does Rahul Gandhi accept Narendra Modi's challenge? Narendra Modi has given three challenges to Rahul Gandhi. Three challenges have been given. Rahul Gandhi says anything in his speech. But will he accept Narendra Modi's three challenges? In every speech of Rahul Gandhi it seems as if he always has