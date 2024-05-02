What is Osteoarthritis? Know causes, symptoms, treatment and more about this joint disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is Osteoarthritis? Know causes, symptoms and more

Osteoarthritis, often abbreviated as OA, is a prevalent joint disease affecting millions worldwide. It's crucial to comprehend its intricacies to effectively manage and mitigate its impact on one's life. The joint disease can significantly impact the quality of life if left untreated. Here's all you need to know about Osteoarthritis, its causes, symptoms, treatment options, and more.

What is Osteoarthritis?

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease characterised by the breakdown of cartilage, the tissue that covers the ends of bones in a joint. As cartilage deteriorates, bones begin to rub against each other, leading to pain, stiffness, and decreased mobility. While it can affect any joint, it most commonly impacts the knees, hips, hands, and spine.

Causes of Osteoarthritis

Several factors contribute to the development of osteoarthritis:

Age: As we age, the risk of osteoarthritis increases due to the natural wear and tear on joints over time.

Joint Injury: Previous joint injuries or trauma can predispose individuals to osteoarthritis later in life.

Obesity: Excess weight places added stress on weight-bearing joints, accelerating cartilage breakdown.

Genetics: Some people may have a genetic predisposition to developing osteoarthritis.

Joint Overuse: Repetitive movements or activities that strain joints can contribute to cartilage deterioration.

Symptoms of Osteoarthritis

The symptoms of osteoarthritis can vary depending on the severity of the condition and the affected joints. Common signs include:

Pain: Persistent joint pain, especially after activity or at the end of the day.

Stiffness: Joint stiffness, particularly after periods of inactivity or upon waking up in the morning.

Swelling: Swelling and tenderness around the affected joints.

Decreased Range of Motion: Difficulty moving the joint through its full range of motion.

Grating Sensation: A grating sensation or the feeling of bones rubbing against each other during movement.

Treatment for Osteoarthritis

While there is currently no cure for osteoarthritis, several treatment options can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life:

Medications: Over-the-counter pain relievers, such as acetaminophen or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), can help alleviate pain and reduce inflammation.

Physical Therapy: Exercise programmes designed to strengthen muscles around the affected joint, improve flexibility, and reduce pain.

Lifestyle Modifications: Maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding activities exacerbating joint pain, and using assistive devices like braces or canes can all help manage symptoms.

Injections: Corticosteroid injections or hyaluronic acid injections directly into the joint can temporarily relieve pain and inflammation.

Surgery: In severe cases where other treatments have been ineffective, surgical options such as joint replacement surgery may be recommended to alleviate pain and restore function.

By understanding its causes, symptoms, and treatment options, individuals can take proactive steps to manage their condition effectively and maintain optimal joint health for years. If you suspect you may have osteoarthritis, consult with a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and personalised treatment plan.

