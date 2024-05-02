Mumps Outbreak in Delhi NCR: Know causes, symptoms and preventive measures

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the causes, symptoms and preventive measures of mumps.

There has been a noticeable increase in mumps cases in Delhi and the neighbouring areas in recent weeks, which has alarmed locals and public health experts. The highly contagious viral virus known as the mumps predominantly affects the parotid glands. Because it spreads through the air, containment attempts have become more difficult.

More than 15,000 instances of mumps have been registered between January and March of this year, according to data from the Health Ministry. The epidemic has brought to light the significance of vaccination for both childhood and adulthood. The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine offers strong protection against childhood infections, although evidence indicates that its effectiveness may wane with time. To strengthen their immunity against the mumps and lower their risk of illness and any repercussions, adults - especially those in their 40s and 50s - are therefore strongly encouraged to think about getting vaccinated.

What is Mumps?

According to Dr Jatin Ahuja, an Infectious Diseases specialist, at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, mumps is a viral infection that typically presents with swollen and painful parotid glands, which are the salivary glands located near the ears and jawline. However, it is essential to recognize that mumps can also lead to other complications, such as testicular pain, jaw discomfort, inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), and, in rare instances, seizures. These additional symptoms highlight the severity and diverse manifestations of the infection, underscoring the importance of prompt medical attention for proper diagnosis and management.

Symptoms of Mumps:

Ear ache

Body ache

Headache

Swelling on the face

Pain and tenderness around the face, ears and jawline

Fever

Weakness

Loss of appetite

Usually, these signs show up two weeks following infection. For several days thereafter, there is a high temperature and gland swelling.

Preventive measures for Mumps:

Measures such as promoting hand hygiene practices and respiratory etiquette are integral in reducing mumps transmission within the community. Regular washing with soap and water, along with covering the face during coughing or sneezing, can help curb the spread of the virus, complementing vaccination efforts in safeguarding public health.

In light of the ongoing outbreak, concerted efforts from healthcare authorities, community leaders, and the public are essential in containing the spread of mumps in Delhi NCR.

ALSO READ: Bird Flu Outbreak: Foods to eat and avoid, safety precautions and more