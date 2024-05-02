Trudeau's remarks illustrated political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism: India's stern response

Follow us on Image Source : AP Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

India on Thursday rejected fresh comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and said the remarks once again illustrated the political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence. Trudeau addressed a Khalsa Day event in Toronto on Sunday that was attended by some pro-Khalistan people.

On the sidelines of the event, he told the media that the killing of Nijjar in British Columbia in June last year created "problem" and that he cannot ignore it, in an apparent reference to his earlier allegations of involvement of Indian agents in the assassination.

Trudeau's remarks illustrate political space that has been given in Canada to separatism: MEA

"PM Trudeau has made such remarks earlier as well. His remarks illustrate once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"This not only impacts India-Canada relations but also encourages a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens," he said when asked about Trudeau's remarks.

In his comments to the media, Trudeau, referring to activities by pro-Khalistani elements, said that "our job is not to crack down on political protest".

India on Monday summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner and lodged a strong protest with him over the raising of pro-'Khalistan' slogans at the event in the presence of Trudeau and several other leaders Nijjar was a Khalistani separatist and he was wanted in India on various terror charges. "It is a problem in our relations with India because we cannot ignore that," Trudeau said on the killing of Nijjar.

India-Canada relations nosedived

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar. New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd". Days after Trudeau's allegations, India asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity. Subsequently, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

India has been asserting that its "core issue" with Canada remained that of the space given to separatists, terrorists and anti-India elements in that country. Following Trudeau's allegations last year, India temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens. The visa services were resumed several weeks later.

