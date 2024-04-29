India summons Canadian envoy after pro-Khalistan slogans raised at event addressed by PM Justin Trudeau

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

India on Monday strongly protested after 'pro-Khalistan' slogans were raised at a public event which was attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Toronto.

In an official statement, the government has informed that Canadian Deputy High Commissioner has been summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) with regard to the raising of separatist slogans on 'Khalistan' at an event which was being personally addressed by the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

The Government of India’s deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event, MEA said.

This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence. Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens, the External Affairs Ministery added.

