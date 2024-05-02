Vivo V30e launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo V30e

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Vivo V30e is a new addition to Vivo’s V series in India. The smartphone succeeds Vivo V29e, which was launched in August last year in the country. Some of the highlights of the newly launched smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen, AMOLED display, 5500 mAh, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the Vivo V30e.

Vivo V30e India price and availability

The Vivo V30e is available in two colours: Silk Blue and Velvet Red. The smartphone is offered in two variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The base 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999 and the higher spec 8GB+256GB variant is available for Rs 29,999. The smartphone is available for sale via Flipkart and Vivo India’s official website.

Interested buyers can avail Rs 3000 instant discount with HDFC and SBI Bank debit and credit cards. In addition to this, Vivo is offering a Rs 4,000 exchange bonus on the purchase of the smartphone via its official website.

Vivo V30e specifications

The Vivo V30e is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolutions. On the camera front, the smartphone gets a dual camera setup, which comprises of 50MP main camera with autofocus and OIS and an 8MP wide-angle camera. It also gets a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone gets a 5500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. Other features of the smartphone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 2.0, Type-C, and more.

Meanwhile, Vivo has recently launched a new smartphone in India called the Vivo T3x 5G. It boasts a full-HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, and more. The Vivo T3x 5G is the successor to last year's Vivo T2x, which was launched in India in April.

