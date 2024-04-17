Vivo T3x launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo T3x

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Vivo T3x 5G comes with a full-HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging, and more. The smartphone will succeed Vivo T2x, which was launched last year in April in the country. Here are all the details you need to know about Vivo T3x.

Vivo T3x India price and availability

The Vivo T3x is available in Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss colour options. The smartphone is available in three RAM and storage combinations. The base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,499 while the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is available for Rs 14,999. The top variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,499.

The Vivo T3x will be available for purchase via Vivo's official online store, Flipkart, and other major offline retail stores starting April 24. Interested buyers can also avail up to Rs 1500 discount using HDFC bank and SBI cards.

Vivo T3x specifications

The Viov T3x is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

The device features a 6.72-inch full-HD LCD display with 1,080x2,408 pixels resolution, 1000nits of peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and 393 ppi pixel density.

On the camera front, the smartphone gets a dual rear camera setup, which comprises a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor. It also gets an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, it gets 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, Beidu, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

