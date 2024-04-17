Wednesday, April 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung unveils industry's fastest DRAM chip tailored for AI applications

Samsung unveils industry's fastest DRAM chip tailored for AI applications

Samsung, a renowned consumer tech brand, has announced the development of the industry's inaugural low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM chip. Specifically designed for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, this memory solution represents a significant advancement in the field.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 17, 2024 15:30 IST
Samsung DRAM chip, AI applications
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung DRAM chip for AI applications

Samsung, a popular consumer tech brand has recently stated that it has developed the industry's first low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) chip, a memory solution which has been tailored for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

What are the USP of the new DRAM chip?

As per the information provided by the company, the new chip supports the industry's highest performance of up to 10.7 gigabits-per-second (Gbps), improving performance by over 25 per cent. It further has a capacity of more than 30 per cent when compared with the previous generation.

AI capabilities

The Yonhap News Agency report stated that the new low-power, high-performance LPDDR chips are playing a growing role in the rapidly expanding market for on-device AI features, where artificial intelligence runs on the device itself.

12 nanometer-class process technology 

As per Samsung, its latest LPDDR5X products were leveraged with 12 nanometer-class process technology which helps in achieving the smallest chip size among existing LPDDR chips, helping the company to solidify its technological leadership in the low-power DRAM market.

The company said, "Samsung will continue to innovate and deliver optimised products for the upcoming on-device AI era through close collaboration with customers.”

Production of the new chipset

Mass production of the LPDDR5X is reportedly scheduled for the second half of the year (2024), following the verification by providers of mobile application processors and mobile devices, the company mentioned.

Related Stories
Samsung to roll out One UI 6.1 on March 28 for eligible Galaxy devices: Details here

Samsung to roll out One UI 6.1 on March 28 for eligible Galaxy devices: Details here

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G teased ahead of launch: Price, features and more

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G teased ahead of launch: Price, features and more

Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Rs 89,999 on Flipkart: Discounts, offers and more

Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Rs 89,999 on Flipkart: Discounts, offers and more

Samsung Galaxy A23 available at massive discount: Limited time offer

Samsung Galaxy A23 available at massive discount: Limited time offer

Samsung unleashes BESPOKE AI home appliance lineup: All you need to know

Samsung unleashes BESPOKE AI home appliance lineup: All you need to know

Samsung launches two new smartphones under the Galaxy M series: Price, features and more

Samsung launches two new smartphones under the Galaxy M series: Price, features and more

Samsung's 2022 flagship lineup to soon get Galaxy AI with One UI 6.1 update

Samsung's 2022 flagship lineup to soon get Galaxy AI with One UI 6.1 update

Samsung Galaxy A34 gets price cut in India: Check out new price, offers here

Samsung Galaxy A34 gets price cut in India: Check out new price, offers here

Apple slips to second place as Samsung takes over the top spot in global smartphone market

Apple slips to second place as Samsung takes over the top spot in global smartphone market

Recently, Samsung announced that it has slashed the price of its Samsung Galaxy A34 5G smartphone in India. The device was launched in the country in March 2023, at a starting price of Rs 30,999. The price has been reduced by Rs 6,000 and is at present, it is currently available with bank and payment offers as well.

ALSO READ: Paytm clarifies licensing status amid speculation, emphasizes government's support for Fintech

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement