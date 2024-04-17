Samsung unveils industry's fastest DRAM chip tailored for AI applications

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung DRAM chip for AI applications

Samsung, a popular consumer tech brand has recently stated that it has developed the industry's first low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) chip, a memory solution which has been tailored for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

What are the USP of the new DRAM chip?

As per the information provided by the company, the new chip supports the industry's highest performance of up to 10.7 gigabits-per-second (Gbps), improving performance by over 25 per cent. It further has a capacity of more than 30 per cent when compared with the previous generation.

AI capabilities

The Yonhap News Agency report stated that the new low-power, high-performance LPDDR chips are playing a growing role in the rapidly expanding market for on-device AI features, where artificial intelligence runs on the device itself.

12 nanometer-class process technology

As per Samsung, its latest LPDDR5X products were leveraged with 12 nanometer-class process technology which helps in achieving the smallest chip size among existing LPDDR chips, helping the company to solidify its technological leadership in the low-power DRAM market.

The company said, "Samsung will continue to innovate and deliver optimised products for the upcoming on-device AI era through close collaboration with customers.”

Production of the new chipset

Mass production of the LPDDR5X is reportedly scheduled for the second half of the year (2024), following the verification by providers of mobile application processors and mobile devices, the company mentioned.

Inputs from IANS