Vivo launches Y200i smartphone: Specs, price, and availability

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo launches Y200i smartphone

Vivo has added another smartphone in the Y-series by launching the Y200i in the Chinese market. Packed with several impressive features, the handset will be powered by Android 14-based OriginOS 4, and it further aims to cater for the needs of modern smartphone users.

Vivo Y200i: Features and specifications

Display: The new Vivo Y200i comes with a 6.72-inch LCD, claiming to deliver smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience to the user. The device further offers a sleek design with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for additional security.

The smartphone will be available in three colour variants- Glacier White, Vast Sea Blue and Starry Night. The device will officially go on sale on April 27 via Vivo's online store in China.

Performance: The smartphone is further powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, claiming to deliver smooth performance for daily tasks and multitasking. The handset comes with up to 12GB of RAM, which gives enough memory for a seamless user experience.

Camera: The new Y200i features a 50-megapixel primary shooter which is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor which is capable of capturing good photos with depth and clarity, claims the company. On the front, the device features an 8-megapixel shooter.

Battery capacity and fast charging: Another stand-out feature of the smartphone is the battery as it comes with a 6,000mAh capacity which could give enough juice to the device, and further supports 44W fast charging.

Connectivity and other features: The handset comes with connectivity features like 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port and GPS. It further comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance stereo speakers for binge watching and more.

Price and availability: The Vivo Y200i will be available in three variants. The base model will be an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant which has been priced at CNY 1,599 (which is roughly around Rs. 18,800). Other higher-variant will have 12GB RAM + 256GB storage which is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200). And last 12GB RAM +512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (which will be around Rs. 23,500).

ALSO READ: New US bill aims to ban TikTok once again: Know-why

ALSO READ: BoAt Storm Call 3 launched with navigation capabilities at Rs 1,099