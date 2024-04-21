Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
Vivo launches Y200i smartphone: Specs, price, and availability

Vivo Y200i, the latest addition to the Y series from the company has launched in the Chinese market and will go on sale from April 27 onwards. The device will be available in three storage variants and highlights the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, 6000mAh battery and more.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: April 21, 2024 18:36 IST
Vivo Y200i
Image Source : VIVO Vivo launches Y200i smartphone

Vivo has added another smartphone in the Y-series by launching the Y200i in the Chinese market. Packed with several impressive features, the handset will be powered by Android 14-based OriginOS 4, and it further aims to cater for the needs of modern smartphone users.

Vivo Y200i: Features and specifications

Display: The new Vivo Y200i comes with a 6.72-inch LCD, claiming to deliver smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience to the user. The device further offers a sleek design with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for additional security.

The smartphone will be available in three colour variants- Glacier White, Vast Sea Blue and Starry Night. The device will officially go on sale on April 27 via Vivo's online store in China.

Performance: The smartphone is further powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, claiming to deliver smooth performance for daily tasks and multitasking. The handset comes with up to 12GB of RAM, which gives enough memory for a seamless user experience.

Camera: The new Y200i features a 50-megapixel primary shooter which is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor which is capable of capturing good photos with depth and clarity, claims the company. On the front, the device features an 8-megapixel shooter.

Battery capacity and fast charging: Another stand-out feature of the smartphone is the battery as it comes with a 6,000mAh capacity which could give enough juice to the device, and further supports 44W fast charging.

Connectivity and other features: The handset comes with connectivity features like 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port and GPS. It further comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance stereo speakers for binge watching and more.

Price and availability: The Vivo Y200i will be available in three variants. The base model will be an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant which has been priced at CNY 1,599 (which is roughly around Rs. 18,800). Other higher-variant will have 12GB RAM + 256GB storage which is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200). And last 12GB RAM +512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (which will be around Rs. 23,500). 

ALSO READ: New US bill aims to ban TikTok once again: Know-why

ALSO READ: BoAt Storm Call 3 launched with navigation capabilities at Rs 1,099

