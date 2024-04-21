Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
  BoAt Storm Call 3 launched with navigation capabilities at Rs 1,099

BoAt Storm Call 3 launched with navigation capabilities at Rs 1,099

BoAt has recently launched a new smartwatch in collaboration with Mappls MapmyIndia navigation capabilities. The wearable comes with call support, a sensitive microphone and a clear speaker for the users. Also, it comes with IP67 certification.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2024 17:32 IST
BoAt Storm Call 3
Image Source : BOAT BoAt Storm Call 3

BoAt, an Indian wearables brand has unleashed its latest smartwatch named, the Storm Call 3. The device has been introduced with built-in turn-by-turn navigation which has been powered by Mappls MapmyIndia - providing users with autonomous navigation capabilities and precise directions on their wrists. Here are some of the major details you must not miss about the latest smartwatch:

Mappls MapmyIndia navigation system integration 

Storm Call 3 smartwatch has made its space with the incorporation of Mappls MapmyIndia’s navigation system. It offers accurate, doorstep-level guidance across India’s diverse cities and villages. When combined with BoAt’s Crest app, users could enjoy the use seamlessly by navigating for both travel and daily commutation

Additional features

Furthermore, to built-in navigation, the Storm Call 3 will introduce a QR Tray feature, enabling the users to save and access the QR codes directly from the smartwatch.

Detailed features and specifications

  1. 1.83-inch HD display with 240×296 resolution
  2. 550 nits brightness and 2.5D curved design
  3. Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity 
  4. Calling support
  5. Sensitive microphone (claimed company)
  6. Clear speaker (claimed company)
  7. 100+ cloud-based watch faces via DIY Watch Face Studio
  8. IP67 water, sweat, and dust resistance
  9. Continuous heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring
  10. 700+ activity tracking modes
  11. Up to 7 days of battery life with a 230 mAh capacity
  12. Voice assistant support and smart notifications
  13. Bilingual language options: Hindi and English

Price and availability in India

BoAt Storm Call 3 smartwatch will be available in four colour variants - Cherry Blossom, Olive Green, Active Black and Silver Metal. The wearable will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,099 - claiming it to be a budget-friendly option for fitness and tech enthusiasts. 

The smartwatch could be bought from BoAt’s official website and via Flipkart.

