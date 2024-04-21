BoAt Storm Call 3 launched with navigation capabilities at Rs 1,099

Follow us on Image Source : BOAT BoAt Storm Call 3

BoAt, an Indian wearables brand has unleashed its latest smartwatch named, the Storm Call 3. The device has been introduced with built-in turn-by-turn navigation which has been powered by Mappls MapmyIndia - providing users with autonomous navigation capabilities and precise directions on their wrists. Here are some of the major details you must not miss about the latest smartwatch:

Mappls MapmyIndia navigation system integration

Storm Call 3 smartwatch has made its space with the incorporation of Mappls MapmyIndia’s navigation system. It offers accurate, doorstep-level guidance across India’s diverse cities and villages. When combined with BoAt’s Crest app, users could enjoy the use seamlessly by navigating for both travel and daily commutation

Additional features

Furthermore, to built-in navigation, the Storm Call 3 will introduce a QR Tray feature, enabling the users to save and access the QR codes directly from the smartwatch.

Detailed features and specifications

1.83-inch HD display with 240×296 resolution 550 nits brightness and 2.5D curved design Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity Calling support Sensitive microphone (claimed company) Clear speaker (claimed company) 100+ cloud-based watch faces via DIY Watch Face Studio IP67 water, sweat, and dust resistance Continuous heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring 700+ activity tracking modes Up to 7 days of battery life with a 230 mAh capacity Voice assistant support and smart notifications Bilingual language options: Hindi and English

Price and availability in India

BoAt Storm Call 3 smartwatch will be available in four colour variants - Cherry Blossom, Olive Green, Active Black and Silver Metal. The wearable will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,099 - claiming it to be a budget-friendly option for fitness and tech enthusiasts.

The smartwatch could be bought from BoAt’s official website and via Flipkart.

