WhatsApp working on feature to enable quick responses to status updates

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform has been reportedly testing a new feature which will enable users to react quickly to status updates on Android. As per the recent report of WABetaInfo, the "quick reaction feature for status updates" is set to be released for a future update of the app.

How will this feature work?

With the new feature, users will be able to add reactions to status updates quickly, which will enable them to express their appreciation for the posted content with ease.

Where will the new feature be placed on the app?

As per the reports, these reactions will occur on the status screen, rather than within the conversation thread.

With this new approach, users will be able to easily engage with status updates while keeping conversations clutter-free.

The quick reaction will further feature status updates which will have a significant aspect, which is its compatibility with end-to-end encryption.

This means that the quick reaction will be entirely secured and private, ensuring that neither WhatsApp nor any third party can access or view the quick reaction exchanged between users, the report stated.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has been reportedly working on a feature for iOS users which will enable them to track the view count of channel updates.

This new feature, which is still under development on WhatsApp beta for Android, will provide both channel owners and followers valuable insights into the reach and engagement of the content.

Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp has been working on a new feature that will let the user know which contact is online. The new feature is available for beta testers at the moment and Meta has been working on launching for a more engaged experience.

Inputs from IANS