Now book DTC tickets via WhatsApp: Details here

Meta India has reportedly unveiled a new collaboration with WhatsApp-based QR ticketing service for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) commuters. The service will be accessible across Delhi-NCR, marking a significant move towards the advancement in transit convenience. This innovative ticketing system will be accessible with a WhatsApp chatbot, which aims to streamline the ticket-purchasing process for travellers, enabling them to book and buy tickets seamlessly from anywhere.

Commuting experience simplified

With the introduction of DTC's QR ticketing service with WhatsApp, the initiative will enhance the overall customer experience and offer a more sophisticated approach to local travel. Ravi Garg, Director (Business Messaging) at Meta India, has emphasized the significance of this advancement in transit technology and has highlighted its potential to simplify the commute experience for riders across Delhi-NCR.

Convenient access and booking

The new feature will be accessible in both languages- Hindi and English

The WhatsApp-based ticketing service will be easily accessed by sending 'Hi' to +91 8744073223

Also, you could scan the QR code

A User-friendly interface will enable commuters to travel on DTC and DIMTS routes for effortless book single-journey QR tickets.

Enhanced features

Furthermore, for booking single-journey tickets, the WhatsApp chatbot will offer a 'Quick Purchase' feature which has been tailored for frequent commuters on the same route. The feature minimizes the time which has been spent selecting the destination and starting point within the chatbot, further enhancing convenience for passengers.

Seamless transaction experience

With the new payment service, commuters will be able to directly purchase a maximum of 6 tickets per transaction with the choice of preferred UPI payment option within the chat window. This streamlined transaction process will ensure a hassle-free ticketing experience for passengers, by enhancing overall efficiency and convenience.

Continued innovation

This initiative will build Meta's commitment to revolutionize transit technology and improve the accessibility of public transportation services. In 2023, the tech player further partnered with Delhi Metro to expand the WhatsApp-based ticketing experience across all Delhi NCR (including Noida, and GurugramRapid Metro routes), demonstrating its dedication to advancing commuter convenience and accessibility.

Inputs from IANS