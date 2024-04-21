Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
New US bill aims to ban TikTok once again: Know-why

It was in March when the legislation mandated that ByteDance (TikTok's parent company) divest its stake in the company within 180 days of the law's enactment. Missing this deadline would result in TikTok being removed from the app stores of Google and Apple.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2024 12:28 IST
Image Source : FILE New US bill aims to ban TikTok once again

The US House of Representatives has passed new legislation which could lead to a ban on the Chinese short-video-making platform TikTok in the nation. It was in March (2024), the House further voted in favour of a bill seeking to ban the popular social media platform TikTok which has more than 170 million users in the US.

What makes this new bill different?

Instead of a six-month deadline, China-based ByteDance will have about nine months to divest its stake.

This new deadline can be further extended by the White House for 90 days, as per the CNN report.

Some key lawmakers earlier expressed scepticism and are now extending their support for the bill.

Also, the House Republicans have inserted the new TikTok bill into a much larger foreign aid package.

Rather than asking the Senate to vote on the TikTok bill in isolation, "bundling the bill with foreign aid to Ukraine and Israel makes it much harder for lawmakers to oppose the TikTok measure".

Senators could try to strip out the TikTok legislation but according to policy analysts, it is unlikely. The odds of Senate passage are as high as 80 per cent.

If the Senate votes to approve the TikTok legislation, it will head to President Joe Biden’s approval.

"Biden endorsed the prior version of the TikTok bill, which suggests he may quickly sign any foreign aid package that includes similar language targeting TikTok," according to the report.

For TikTok, in addition to complying with the legislation, it could also challenge the bill in court.

TikTok CEO, Shou Chew, had said in March to continue fighting, "including exercising our legal rights."

A court challenge could lead to the legislation being temporarily blocked.

ALSO READ: Tesla cars to soon have an integrated X experience: Musk

ALSO READ: How to generate AI images on WhatsApp using Meta AI: A step-by-step guide

Inputs from IANS

