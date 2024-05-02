'Audio Emoji' will allow you to play different kinds of sound during calls: Here's how they will work

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Dialer App

After emojis, smartphone users will now get a new kind of emojis to keep their conversation engaging. Google is now working on ‘Audio Emoji’ that will add sound effects to conversations. The audio emojis will be rolled out with the upcoming update of the Google Phone app.

The feature was first spotted by 9to5Google in a beta update of the app. The audio emojis will feature six different kinds of sounds that both sides of the call can hear. The list of sounds includes Clapping (Applause), Laughing, Party Crying (Trombone), Poop, and Sting (Ba Dum Tss).

When making a call using the Google Phone app, users can select an "Audio Emoji" to play a fun animation and sound effect. However, there is a limit on how often you can use these sound effects. There is a cooldown period between each use to prevent back-to-back playing.

Users can access Audio Emoji in two ways: through a button in the overflow menu or a chip that appears in the main calling interface. The app also allows you to disable the feature entirely.

Meanwhile, Google is currently developing a new privacy feature to help users prevent the leakage of their personal information. It is expected that this new feature will be rolled out with Android 15, which is set to be released in the second half of 2024. The upcoming operating system will have a hidden feature that will hide the part of the screen containing password fields or sensitive notifications when users share their screens. Additionally, Google is also considering allowing users to disable this feature on their Android smartphones.

The latest Android 15 Beta 1.1 has a new toggle in the Developer options menu called "Disable screen share protections", which was first noticed by Android Police. The toggle's description suggests that the feature will disable system protections for sensitive app content when users share their screens in the future. However, Google has not yet enabled this feature on the latest Android 15 beta.

