Android 15 to come with NFC-based wireless charging support: All you need to know

Google is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated mobile operating system, Android 15, at the upcoming Google I/O 2024 event scheduled for next month. The new OS is expected to introduce several upgrades and enhancements compared to its predecessor, offering users a slew of exciting features.

Introducing wireless charging

One of the standout features rumoured to be included in Android 15 is support for a new type of wireless charging technology. Reports suggest that Google may introduce NFC-based wireless charging, eliminating the need for traditional chargers to power up smartphones.

NFC wireless charging technology

The NFC wireless charging solution relies on Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. It enables two devices to charge wirelessly when placed within a maximum distance of 2 centimetres from each other.

This feature differs from conventional magnetic wireless charging methods and marks a significant advancement in charging technology.

Beta Version 1 insight

Insights from the beta version 1 of Android 15, have been recently rolled out, which hints at the inclusion of NFC charging capabilities. Internal software coding further reveals references to NFC wireless charging solutions, that indicate the integration of NFC WLC 2.0, which was first introduced in 2021.

Functionality and operation

To enable NFC wireless charging, a smartphone needs a small antenna which will facilitate power transfer. When the device has been positioned within a range of 1cm to 2cm, the device will initiate charging, by utilizing NFC communication.

Unlike the traditional wireless charging that necessitates physical contact between devices, NFC WLC will offer an air charging solution, that allows one to charge without the direct attachment.

Implications and market prospects

The introduction of NFC-based wireless charging in the new Android 15 will open up new possibilities for smartphone manufacturers to incorporate this feature into their devices. With the potential to revolutionize the charging experience, smartphones equipped with NFC WLC technology are poised to offer users greater convenience and flexibility in powering their devices.

