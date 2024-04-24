Wednesday, April 24, 2024
     
Android 15 could help you hide your sensitive information: Here's how

Google is currently testing various features of Android 15. These features are currently available to Android Beta testers and the operating system is expected to roll out by the second half of 2024. Android 15 is expected to come with many privacy-centric features.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2024 21:46 IST
Android 15
Image Source : FILE Android 15

Google is working on a new privacy feature to help users prevent leaking their personal information. The new feature could arrive with Android 15, which is expected to roll out by the second half of 2024. The upcoming operating system will have a feature, which will hide the part of the screen containing password fields or sensitive notifications when users will share their screens. The tech giant is also likely to allow users to disable this feature on their Android smartphone. 

The feature was first spotted by Android Police, which reports that the latest Android 15 Beta 1.1 has a new toggle in the Developer options menu named "Disable screen share protections". The toggle's description indicates that the feature will disable system protections for sensitive app content when the user shares their screen in the future. However, the feature is not yet enabled by Google on the latest Android 15 beta. 

The publication also reported about a new API that was found on the latest Android 15 beta release. This API will allow apps with custom virtual views, WebView, and Jetpack Compose to access a sensitive content protection feature. This feature could be used to block sensitive information, such as passwords or email addresses, from being displayed on specific fields of the screen. 

It is not yet clear how Android 15 will determine what parts of the screen to obscure during a screen-sharing session. Currently, the feature is disabled on Android 15 Beta 1.1, which means that users who have flashed the first public beta on their Pixel phones cannot test it. The feature may be enabled on Android 15 Beta 2 or could be unveiled by the company at Google I/O in May before it is rolled out to beta testers.

ALSO READ: Android 15 to come with NFC-based wireless charging support: All you need to know

