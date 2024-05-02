MI vs KKR, IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 3

Mumbai Indians (MI) are alive in the 2024 edition of the IPL by a slim thread but there is a mathematical chance. However, for that too, they have to win every single remaining game and Friday (May 3) could be another tough clash against the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. Nothing has gone right for the five-time champions. The batters have struggled, the bowlers apart from Jasprit Bumrah have been flat while the fielding has been extraordinary and they will need inspiration from someone to get a result in their favour.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, will be playing only their fourth away game this season having played five in a row at home in Kolkata. KKR lost one game in Chennai, but did well in Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam and the conditions in Mumbai will suit their batting line-up, which has been blowing teams left, right and centre in the tournament so far.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

Mumbai has been a high-scoring venue and it will continue to be one for a crucial clash against KKR. The small ground, a bit of dew and flat surface don't really help the bowlers. In the last few games, we have seen the consequence of extreme heat in parts of India and surfaces getting slower haven't helped either. However, Wankhede Stadium is going to be least affected by the same as it hardly turns in Mumbai and with the small boundaries, runs are hard to stop.

Chennai Super Kings did defend a score in the last game but that can be attributed to both some good bowling from the visitors and the underconfident batting line-up of the home team. However, even 200-210 is not safe and expect the captain winning the toss to chase. Nothing is working for the Mumbai Indians at the moment, however, they will want to chase having been restricted to middling totals while defending in the last two matches and KKR too have preferred chasing.