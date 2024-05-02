Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to address three poll rallies in Bengal on Friday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kolkata ahead of his scheduled three election rallies in West Bengal on Friday. According to an official statement, PM Modi landed in the state capital on Thursday evening. Upon arrival, PM Modi proceeded directly to the Raj Bhavan from the airport, where he will be staying for the night.

Busy schedule ahead

PM Modi’s itinerary included public meetings in Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman, and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday. "PM Modi reached the Raj Bhavan around 10.20 pm. Security arrangements have been tightened around the governor's house and other parts of the city," the official told PTI.

"Tight security arrangements have put in place in the city for the prime minister's visit. He will spend the night at Raj Bhavan," the official told PTI.

Tightened security measures

Security measures have been intensified around the governor’s house and various parts of the city in anticipation of the prime minister’s visit.

Warm welcome

Governor C V Ananda Bose extended a warm welcome to PM Modi upon his arrival at the Raj Bhavan.

