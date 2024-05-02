Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta High Court satisfied at CBI probe progress, permits NHRC to be party in case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Calcutta High Court.

The Calcutta High Court has approved of the CBI's ongoing investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. During the review, Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the agency. Additionally, the court has allowed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to join the case as a party, following its application. Notably, the CBI's request to maintain confidentiality regarding the investigation details has been granted by the court.

Calcutta HC's direction to CBI

The court had on April 10 directed the CBI to probe the allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and directed it to file a progress report on Thursday. The court, which is monitoring the investigation, had also directed the central agency to probe alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into waterbodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.

Holding that its presence will assist the court in the present case, the bench granted permission to NHRC to be added as party to the matter. The court is hearing a suo motu petition and other PILs with regard to the incidents in Sandeshkhali. Stating that there are over 900 allegations of land grabbing, the CBI sought the court's direction to the state authorities for cooperation.

What did the Calcutta HC say?

The court directed the state authorities to extend "fullest cooperation" and said if there is any shortage of staff, appropriate authorities will deploy additional staff for the purpose and they will work in tandem with the CBI. The court scheduled the next hearing for June 13, directing the CBI to submit a further progress report. Noting that the state had moved a special leave petition before the Supreme Court on the matter, the division bench stated that the apex court has said that the pendency of the appeal cannot be used as a ground for any pause in the ongoing probe. The bench directed that the orders issued by this court have to be scrupulously complied with.

Protection and confidence for victims of sexual sssault

Petitioner-lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal argued that despite filing affidavits detailing the horrifying incidents, some victims of sexual assault were hesitant to speak the truth due to fear. She had previously submitted several hundred complaints, encompassing allegations of sexual violence, land grabbing, assault, and property destruction, to the court during an earlier hearing. The court asked the CBI to take confidence-building measures in cases where the complainants seek adequate protection. "As a premier investigating agency, they will have all the wherewithal and the expertise to record the correct statement of the victims," the court said.

