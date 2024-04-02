Dad Sneakers to Espadrille Wedges: 5 trending shoes for every woman’s wardrobe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 trending shoes for every woman’s wardrobe

In the realm of fashion, shoes are more than just a practical necessity – they're a statement piece that can elevate any outfit from ordinary to extraordinary. As trends come and go, it's essential to keep your shoe collection updated with styles that not only reflect your personal taste but also stay on par with the latest fashion movements. To help you curate the perfect footwear arsenal, here are five trending shoes that every woman should have in her wardrobe.

Chunky dad sneakers:

Embrace the ‘ugly shoe’ trend with chunky dad sneakers. These nostalgic kicks have made a major comeback in the fashion world, offering a comfortable and effortlessly cool addition to any outfit. Whether paired with athleisure attire for a sporty-chic look or with a feminine dress for a high-low ensemble, chunky dad sneakers add a touch of street-style edge to your wardrobe.

Ankle booties:

Ankle booties are a year-round essential that can effortlessly transition from season to season. Whether paired with jeans and a sweater for a cosy winter look or with a floral dress for a breezy spring outfit, ankle booties add an instant dose of edge to any ensemble. Opt for classic black or brown leather for a timeless look, or experiment with bold colours or animal prints to make a statement.

Chunky platform sandals:

Chunky platform sandals have emerged as a major trend in recent seasons, offering a bold and fashion-forward take on classic summer footwear. With their statement-making silhouette and elevated height, these sandals are sure to turn heads wherever you go. Pair them with cropped jeans for a casual daytime look or with a flowy maxi dress for a bohemian-inspired ensemble. Embrace bold colours, metallic finishes, or unique textures to make a style statement that's all your own.

Pointed-toe flats:

For days when comfort is key without compromising style, pointed-toe flats are the perfect footwear choice. These shoes offer a sleek and sophisticated alternative to traditional ballet flats, elongating the legs and adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. Whether styled with tailored trousers for the office or with a midi skirt for a brunch date, pointed-toe flats are a versatile option that every woman should have in her shoe collection.

Espadrille wedges:

Espadrille wedges are a summertime staple that effortlessly combines comfort and style. Whether you're lounging poolside or attending a rooftop soirée, these shoes add a touch of laid-back sophistication to any ensemble. Choose from classic rope wedges or modern platform styles, and pair them with everything from sundresses to cropped jeans for a chic warm-weather look.

