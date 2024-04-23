Met Gala 2024: Date, theme, ticket price, co-chairs, guest list and more about the exclusive fashion affair

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the date, theme, ticket price, co-chairs and more details about Met Gala 2024.

The Met Gala is known as the most exclusive fashion affair of the year, with A-list celebrities and fashion icons strutting down the iconic red carpet in their glamorous and avant-garde outfits. Each year, the Met Gala sets the bar high for fashion and entertainment, and the anticipation for the event is always at an all-time high.

As we look forward to the next few years, fashion enthusiasts and fans of the Met Gala are already buzzing about what 2024 has in store for us. The Metropolitan Museum of Art has recently announced the date, theme, ticket price, co-chairs, and guest list for the highly anticipated Met Gala 2024.

When is the Met Gala 2024?

First things first, mark your calendars for May 6, 2024, as that is when the Met Gala will take place. This prestigious event is usually held on the first Monday of May every year, but due to the pandemic, it was pushed back to September 2021. However, it is set to return to its original schedule in 2022 and continue with its traditional date in 2024.

So what can we expect from the theme of Met Gala 2024?

The exhibition "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" will open in the spring of 2024. About fifty exquisite and historically significant pieces from the collection that are much too delicate to ever be worn again will be the focal point of the display. The Costume Institute's Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton, clarified, "These are the 'Sleeping Beauties' of the title."

“Fashion is one of the most emotional artistic forms because of its connection to the body. It is imbued with memory and emotions, and we relate to it very much via our senses. One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion,” said Bolton. The day after the Met gala, the exhibition will be open to the public and it will continue until September 2, 2024.

What is the cost of the ticket?

You may choose not to reimburse yourself. Typically, companies purchase tables. After that, a fashion brand would host the celebrities it wanted. In the past, individual tickets have cost $50,000, while tables have cost $300,000 or more.

Who are the co-chairs of the Met Gala 2024?

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny will co-chair the 2024 Met Gala alongside Anna Wintour, it was revealed on February 15. Everyone will be focusing on Zendaya's ensemble because, in addition to being the internet's favourite fashionista and method dressing, she hasn't attended the Met Gala since her memorable Cinderella-inspired event in 2019—complete with a glowing ballgown and stylist Law Roach playing the role of her "fairy godmother." Anticipate fireworks.

What is the dress code for the Met Gala 2024?

The dress code for Met Gala 2024 will be “The Garden in Time”, inspired by a short story of the same name by JG Ballard, according to a Vogue report.

Who are there on the guest list of Met Gala 2024?

Though the official guest list is yet unknown, some educated estimates can be made. Tom Holland, Zendaya's boyfriend, might be present. But because his London production Romeo and Juliet is about to enter its last week of rehearsals, it might seem a little less likely.

Given that the two have attended the Met Gala together in the past, Lopez's spouse Ben Affleck is more likely to attend. Elsa Pataky, Hemsworth's wife, might potentially appear with him.

Rihanna is another possible visitor on the list. Similar to the previous year, the singer typically chooses to arrive stylishly late, with the red carpet already cleared. Nevertheless, she may appear with A$AP Rocky.

Where to watch?

A live stream of the entire carpet is available on Vogue. You can also meet up with supporters in New York on Fifth Avenue, east of the city, behind barriers, or even across the street on Madison.