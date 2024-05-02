Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Rajasthan Royals coach Kumar Sangakkara was in the fourth umpire's ear after the third's poor call on Travis Head's run out

Sunrisers Hyderabad recovered from a rocky start to post a huge score of 201 runs on the board riding on Nitish Kumar Reddy's ballistic 76* off just 42 balls and was ably supported by Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head against the Rajasthan Royals in a crucial clash in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2. Klaasen and Reddy's 70-run partnership off just 32 balls was key in SRH crossing the 200 mark. Klaasen came in to bat in the 15th over at the fall of Travis Head's wicket. However, the Australian could have gotten, should have gotten out a ball earlier.

Head was living a charmed life on Thursday in Hyderabad as he got dropped on the first ball of the innings and then survived an LBW shout and then this run out. Avesh Khan bowled outside Head's reach on the off side and the batter left his footing to get to the ball. RR skipper Sanju Samson was alert enough to throw the ball quickly and he hit the stumps directly.

Samson seemed confident and the replays showed why as Head's bat was in the air clearly. However, the umpire somehow thought that the bat was touching the ground at the last moment when the bails lit up, which wasn't the case as on the split-screen, it was visible that the bat was in the air.

As soon as the big screen showed not out, the Royals coach Kumar Sangakkara was in the fourth umpire's ear asking as to how it was given not out. However, the Royals didn't suffer much as Head got out on the very next delivery as he tried to paddle Avesh's delivery outside the off-stump but hit straight onto the stumps.

The video of the incident has gone viral as the umpiring standards haven't been great in IPL 2024.