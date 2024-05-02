West Indies cricketer banned for 5 years for multiple breaches of Code of Conduct including match-fixing

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/CPL T20 West Indies cricketer Devon Thomas has been handed a 5-year ban following match-fixing allegations

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Devon Thomas has been handed a five-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after being found guilty of breach of seven Code of Conducts across three T20 leagues - Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10 League and Caribbean Premier League. All three boards have slapped match-fixing charges relating to their respective Code of Conduct with Thomas having admitted the same.

The ICC decided the duration of the ban being the designated Anti-Corruption Official. The ban has begun from the retrospective date, May 23, 2023 when the 34-year-old was charged for the same. Thomas has played a Test, 21 ODIs and 12 T20Is for the West Indies, with his last appearance coming in 2022.

Here's the list of breaches-

Article 2.1.1 of the SLC Code - contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of matches in the Lanka Premier League 2021.

Article 2.4.4 of the SLC Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct in the Lanka Premier League 2021.

Article 2.4.6 of the SLC Code - failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official.

Article 2.4.7 of the SLC Code – obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation into Corrupt Conduct, including (without limitation) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

Article 2.4.4 of the ECB Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct at the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Article 2.4.4 of the CPL Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct in relation to the CPL 2021.

Article 2.4.2 of the CPL Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or benefit (a) that he knew or should have known was made in order to procure a breach of the CPL Code, or (b) could have brought the player or the game of cricket into disrepute.