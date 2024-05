List of all Indian athletes and teams who have qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 so far

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain and PV Sindhu in previous Summer Olympics Games

After record-breaking results in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian contingent is set to target a double-digit medal tally in the upcoming Paris Olympics Games 2024.

Over 70 athletes, including the men's hockey team, have already secured qualification and India is likely to send its biggest-ever contingent to participate in the the Summer Olympics starting on July 26. Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are among the top medal hopefuls for India.

Complete list of qualified Indian athletes for the Paris Olympic Games 2024:

Athletes Sport Antim Panghal Wrestling - Women's 53kg Vinesh Phogat Wrestling - Women's 50kg Anshu Malik Wrestling - Women's 57kg Reetika Hooda Wrestling - Women's 53kg Lovlina Bogohain Boxing - Women's 75kg Nikhat Zareen Boxing - Women's 50kg Parveen Hooda Boxing - Women's 57kg Preeti Pawar Boxing - Women's 54kg Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting - Women's 49kg Anush Agarwalla Equestrian - Individual Dressage Balraj Panwar Rowing - Men's Singles Sculls Vishnu Saravanan Sailing - Men's ICLA7 Nethra Kumanan Sailing - Women's ILCA6 PV Sindhu Badminton - Women's Singles HS Prannoy Badminton - Men's Singles Lakshya Sen Badminton - Men's Singles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Badminton - Men's Doubles Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto Badminton - Women's Doubles Dhiraj Bommadevara Archery - Men's Recurve Neeraj Chopra Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw Kishore Kumar Jena Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw Avinash Sable Athletics - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Parul Chaudary Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase Priyanka Goswami Athletics - Women's 20km Racewalk Akshdeep Singh Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk Ram Baboo Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk Arshpreet Singh Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk Vikas Singh Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk Paramjeet Bisht Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk Suraj Pawar Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk Servin Sebastian Athletics - Men's 20km Racewalk Akshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami Athletics - Mixed Marathon Racewalk Relay Palak Gulia Shooting - Women's 10m Air Pistol Esha Singh Shooting - Women's 10m Air Pistol Manu Bhaker Shooting - Women's 25m Air Pistol Rhythm Sangwan Shooting - Women's 25m Air Pistol Mehuli Ghosh Shooting - Women's 10m Air Rifle Tilottama Sen Shooting - Women's 10m Air Rifle Sift Kaur Samra Shooting - Women's 50m Rifle 3P Shriyanka Sadangi Shooting - Women's 50m Rifle 3P Rajeshwari Kumari Shooting - Women's Trap Raiza Dhillon Shooting - Women's Skeet Sarabjot Singh Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol Varun Tomar Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol Anish Bhanwala Shooting - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Vijayveer Sidhu Shooting - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Rudrankksh Patil Shooting - Men's 10m Air Rifle Arjun Babuta Shooting - Men's 10m Air Rifle Swapnil Kusale Shooting - Men's 50m Rifle 3P Akhil Sheoran Shooting - Men's 50m Rifle 3P Bhowneesh Mendiratta Shooting - Men's Trap Anantjeet Singh Naruka Shooting - Men's Skeet Maheshwari Chauhan Shooting - Women's Skeet Murali Sreeshankar Athlete - Long Jump (Withdrew due to injury) India Men's Hockey Team Hockey India Men's Table Tennis Team Table Tennis India Women's Table Tennis Team Table Singh

Key Indian officials at Paris Olympics 2024:

Flagbearer - Sharath Kamal Chef de Mission - Mary Kom (Withdrew due to personal reasons) Deputy Chef de Mission - Shiva Keshavan In-charge of shooting village operations - Gagan Narang Chief Medical Officer - Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala IOA's Press Attache - G Rajaraman Social Media Head - Sarvesh Kedia

Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia is among the high-profile names who failed to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games 2024. Indian women's hockey team also suffered heartbreak after abysmal performance in the FIH Olympics Qualifiers in Ranchi earlier this year.