SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Leaders Rajasthan target playoff qualification against inconsistent Hyderabad

Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 game. Record-breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad take on league leaders Rajasthan Royals in the 50th IPL 2024 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today.

Rajasthan are dominating the tournament with 16 points in nine matches and will secure the playoff qualification if they beat Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad today. The hosts are placed in the fifth position in the points table and remain strong contenders to make playoffs this season.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 50th T20 match

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

Date & Time: Thursday, May 2 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App