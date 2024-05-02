Thursday, May 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Leaders Rajasthan target playoff qualification against inconsistent Hyderabad
Live now

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Leaders Rajasthan target playoff qualification against inconsistent Hyderabad

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad target to bounce back from two heavy defeats in their last two matches but face a tough challenge against league leaders Rajasthan Royals are dominating the tournament with eight wins in nine games so far.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2024 18:17 IST
SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live
Image Source : INDIA TV SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Sunrisers Hyderabad are looking to return to winning ways when they host table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 today. After an impressive run of free-scoring form, Pat Cummins' side suffered two consecutive defeats in their last two games and now face a tough challenge in the form of high-flying Royals.

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan continued their dream run with another big win over Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. With eight wins in nine games, Rajasthan will secure the playoff qualification with two more points against Sunrisers at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 02, 2024 6:17 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs RR IPL 2024: Kick-off at 7:30 pm

  • May 02, 2024 6:16 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Match 50 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 game. Record-breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad take on league leaders Rajasthan Royals in the 50th IPL 2024 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today.

    Rajasthan are dominating the tournament with 16 points in nine matches and will secure the playoff qualification if they beat Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad today. The hosts are placed in the fifth position in the points table and remain strong contenders to make playoffs this season.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 50th T20 match

    Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

    Date & Time: Thursday, May 2 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement