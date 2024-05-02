SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Leaders Rajasthan target playoff qualification against inconsistent Hyderabad

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsSunrisers Hyderabad are looking to return to winning ways when they host table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 today. After an impressive run of free-scoring form, Pat Cummins' side suffered two consecutive defeats in their last two games and now face a tough challenge in the form of high-flying Royals.
Sanju Samson's Rajasthan continued their dream run with another big win over Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. With eight wins in nine games, Rajasthan will secure the playoff qualification with two more points against Sunrisers at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.