Snapchat rollouts new feature to let users edit their chats but there's a catch

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPCHAT Snapchat edit feature

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature to allow users to make corrections to messages. The feature will be similar to the edit feature already available on other messaging apps in functionality. However, Snapchat’s edit feature will be limited to Snapchat+ subscribers.

The new feature will give Snapchat users a five-minute window to edit their messages. During this time, users can rephrase their message, fix typos, or even completely change it. The edited messages will have a label to indicate that the text has been changed.

The company did not reveal whether the feature will be available to more users but it usually brings sought-after features to its subscription service first. Snapchat+ is priced at Rs 49 per month and has reached 9 million subscribers globally, as per the company.

In addition to this, the app is also introducing new features, including updated emoji reactions for chats, the ability to use the My AI assistant to set reminders, and AI-generated outfits for Bitmoji. Snap also unveiled a new AI lens that turns users' selfies into photos with a 1990s theme.

What is Snapchat+?

In the Summer of 2022, Snapchat launched its own paid subscription service called Snapchat+. The aim of this service is to increase the app's revenue. With Snapchat+, users can enjoy early access to new features and exclusive access to some features in the app.

Snapchat+ is a premium subscription that offers users a bunch of cool perks, including the ability to pin a friend as a BFF, an exclusive badge, and a story rewatch count, among others. However, it is important to note that Snapchat+ subscription does not remove ads from the platform, which could be disappointing for some users. Overall, Snapchat+ is a great way for avid users to enjoy exclusive and experimental features on the app.

ALSO READ: Snapchat to show watermark on images generated using its AI tools