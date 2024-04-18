Snapchat to show watermark on images generated using its AI tools

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPCHAT Snapchat

Snapchat has announced a new feature to prevent misuse of AI-generated images created on the platform. The platform will soon start adding a watermark to the artificial intelligence (AI)--generated images created using its tools. Snapchat currently allows its premium users to create AI images using its ‘My AI’ chatbot and Dreams feature. The watermark aims to warn users that the image is AI-generated and will be shown on images shared on the app and exported to a user’s camera roll.

Snap, which is the parent company of Snapchat, announced the feature via a post on its website. The company also highlighted a range of AI-powered features added to the platform since 2015 including AR Lenses, My AI, Generative AI Chat Wallpaper, and more.

Snapchat has announced that it will start adding a watermark to all the images generated by its AI, to improve transparency. This new policy will apply to the images created by the My AI bot or the Dreams background generation feature. The watermark will consist of Snapchat's ghost logo and the sparkle icon, which is now commonly associated with AI.

Snapchat has warned users not to remove the 'Ghost with sparkles' watermark from images generated by AI, as it is a violation of the platform's terms and conditions. The company's support page on generative AI provides more information on this policy.

Snapchat has said that all of the AI capabilities on their platform go through a rigorous internal review, as well as AI red teaming, to detect and eliminate any potential flaws in the AI model. Red teaming is a technique used by businesses to allow external independent groups to stress test the feature and expose any flaws.

The My AI feature, which allows users to create AI-generated images, is only available to Snapchat+ subscribers, while all users can create up to eight Dream images. These features were introduced by the company last year. In India, the Snapchat+ subscription costs Rs. 49 per month or Rs. 499 per year.

ALSO READ: Apple researchers publish paper on AI model that can understand smartphone UI