Mayank Yadav injury update: LSG speedster declared fit, expected return date revealed

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler is set to make a return to the team as he has reportedly passed fitness tests ahead of LSG's game against Mumbai Indians on April 30. Pace merchant Mayank Yadav has been on the sidelines ever since his third game in the Indian Premier League 2024 against Gujarat Titans on April 7.

Mayank impressed everyone since making his IPL debut in LSG's match against Punjab Kings. The speedster has clocked speeds in north of 150 Kmphs consistently barring the one over against Gujarat Titans where he picked up an injury. The fans are waiting in anticipation for Mayank to make a return.

Now as per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Mayank has cleared all the fitness tests ahead of the team's next game against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 30. He is expected to make his return for the fixture against MI.

LSG's bowling coach has confirmed this development. According to Cricbuzz, Morkel has said, "Mayank is fit. He's passed all his fitness tests. Very excited to probably have him back and in the playing potential XII for tomorrow."

Mayank's availability will offer LSG a chance to set up their overseas combination. Matt Henry is likely to make way for the 21-year-old speedster.

The speedster started to bowl in the nets last week. LSG's assistant coach S Sriram had said ahead of LSG's match against Rajasthan Royals on April 27 that Mayank is "pretty close" to returning to action. "He's bowling today in the nets. So we'll find out how he pulls up after today, he's pretty close, so ya hopefully, fingers crossed," Sriram had said on the eve of LSG's game against RR.

Mayank has played three games for LSG in the ongoing season. He has taken six wickets in those games - three each against PBKS and RCB. He played the vital role in derailing Punjab's run chase of 200. PBKS were cruising through with 102/0 on the board but Mayank came in and got the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma.

He made big impact in LSG's win over RCB in the next outing. He got Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar and his fiery pace played part in the run-out dismissal of Faf du Plessis as RCB failed to chase 182.