Historical mistake: Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh's father on SAD fielding candidate against his son

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh

Tarsen Singh, the father of jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh voiced his dissatisfaction on Monday regarding the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) decision to field its candidate from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, from where his son is contesting. Tarsem Singh's statement came shortly after SAD nominee Virsa Singh Valtoha met him and his wife on Monday morning to seek their endorsement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Amritpal, the leader of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is currently detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, and is running as an Independent candidate from the same constituency. The SAD had named Valtoha as its candidate for the Khadoor Sahib seat on Sunday. Expressing his stance, Tarsem Singh emphasised that his son's candidacy for the seat had been announced four days prior.

"They (SAD) are committing a historical blunder by fielding their candidate," remarked Tarsem Singh. Regarding his meeting with Valtoha earlier in the day, he stated that the SAD candidate had expressed concerns about contesting against Amritpal due to public sentiment.

"We informed (Valtoha) that it was the people's choice (to field Amritpal from Khadoor Sahib)," remarked Tarsem Singh. In response to Valtoha's claim that the family of Amritpal had assured him of their support in the elections, Tarsem Singh denied providing any such assurance.

Instead, he urged Valtoha to support Amritpal in the elections. Earlier in the day, Valtoha took to Facebook to announce his meeting with Amritpal's parents near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where they have been protesting for the relocation of NSA detainees from Assam to Punjab. Valtoha discussed the parliamentary elections with the family and appealed to them for their support.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) supported Amritpal

On Sunday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) led by Simranjit Mann declared its support for Amritpal, stating that it would withdraw its candidate from the Khadoor Sahib seat once Amritpal filed his nomination papers.

In addition to Amritpal, Valtoha will face competition from AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar and BJP candidate Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind for the Khadoor Sahib seat, currently held by Congress MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa.

The Congress announced former MLA Kulbir Singh Zira as its candidate for the seat on Monday. The Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, known as a 'Panthic' seat, was established in 2008 and comprises nine assembly segments.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Jailed Amritpal Singh likely to contest Lok Sabha elections, mother says decision will be taken tomorrow