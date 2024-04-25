Jailed Amritpal Singh likely to contest Lok Sabha elections, mother says decision will be taken tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Jailed preacher Amritpal Singh

Balwinder Kaur, the mother of Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh, said the final decision on his son contesting the Lok Sabha elections has not been taken yet. His father Tarsem Singh left for Dibrugarh jail and after that, the final call will be taken.

"Yesterday his wife returned after meeting Amritpal but she has not said anything like that, today Amritpal's father will meet him. He has left for Assam. Only after that, something can be confirmed. But, the pressure is being created from the Sangat that Amritpal Singh should contest the elections," she said.

Amritpal Singh to fight LS polls, claims lawyer

Singh, who is currently lodged in a jail in Assam under the National Security Act, will fight the Lok Sabha polls from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat as an Independent candidate, his counsel claimed on Wednesday.

Amritpal Singh's legal counsel Rajdev Singh Khalsa claimed that he met the preacher in Dibrugarh jail on Wednesday and requested him to contest the polls.

"I met bhai sahab (Amritpal Singh) in Dibrugarh central jail today and during the meeting, I requested bhai sahab that in the interests of 'Khalsa Panth', he should fight elections this time from Khadoor Sahib to become a member of parliament. Bhai sahab accepted my request in the Panthic interests...He will fight as an Independent candidate," claimed Khalsa.

Amritpal Singh, who styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was arrested in Moga's Rode village on April 23 last year following a more than one-month-long manhunt.

The Khalistan sympathiser had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district in March last year, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

The Punjab Police had launched the crackdown after the February 23 Ajnala incident last year in which Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of Lovepreet Singh Toofan, one of his aides.

Amritpal Singh, chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit and his associates had been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempts to murder, attacks on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants and were lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh.

