Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah corners Congress over fake video, says 'action highlights their frustration'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday gheraoed the Opposition over his fake video and said that the action is indicative of their frustration and disappointment. A Congress functionary of Assam was arrested on Monday for allegedly sharing a "fake video" of Amit Shah. The arrested Guwahati resident, 31-year-old Reetam Singh, is associated with the Assam Congress and functions as the party's 'War Room Coordinator'.

In a scathing attack on the Opposition, especially the Congress, Shah said, "Their (Congress) frustration reached to such a level that they have spread fake videos of me and several other BJP leaders. Chief Ministers, State president and others have also done the work of forwarding this fake video...Today a prominent leader of the Congress Party is facing a criminal offence."

"This action is indicative of their frustration and disappointment. Ever since Rahul Gandhi took charge of the Congress, he has been working to take the level of politics to a new low...I believe that the attempt to get public support by circulating fake videos is condemnable and should never be done by any major party in Indian politics..," he added.

On reservation

"Congress is spreading misinformation that BJP will end reservation after crossing 400 seats. These things are baseless and factless... I want to make it clear that BJP is a supporter of reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs and will always play its role as protector..."

On 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP

"BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'Matr Shakti' of the country. I want to ask Congress, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why they have not taken any action till now? We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state, state government has to take action on it...We are in favor of the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it. Today there is a meeting of their core committee and steps will be taken..."