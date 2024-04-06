Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Director Ali Abbas Zafar recalls how stunt shoots cost over Rs 3 cr per day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is releasing in cinemas on April 10, 2024.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, is all geared up to take over the theatres in five days. The actioner guarantees jaw-dropping action stunts that have never been seen before in Indian cinema. From deadly car chases to knife combat and shooting arrows, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises a visual extravaganza like no other.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently opened up about how he shot the movie in the old-school style and in real locations to give the audience an unforgettable cinematic experience. He also shared how the movie has been made on a humungous budget.

"The budget is the biggest pressure that the actors and the makers of a film always experience because when you want your product to look classy, international and at a level where people say it's a visual spectacle, you need to spend that much money,'' IANS reported quoting the director.

Giving examples, Zafar added, "If you want to do motorbike stunts and each bike costs Rs 4 lakh, and if the stunt goes wrong, you immediately lose Rs 4 lakh. If you are blowing up a car worth Rs 30-40 lakh and if the stunt doesn't go as planned, you lose that much money straightaway."

"There are stunts in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan where the spend on one day was Rs 3-4 crore, with all the paraphernalia, all the technicians and all the choppers, everything together was very expensive,'' he further said.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated for release on April 10 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and will be clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in key roles.

