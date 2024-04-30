IPL Rising Star: Replacement player Phil Salt making look franchises foolish with explosive returns for KKR

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV Phil Salt has had a remarkable IPL 2024 playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders as he is averaging 49 and has a strike rate of 180 after 9 matches

It's not often that a replacement player becomes the backbone of your side. Yes, there have been Chris Gayles or Matheesha Pathiranas in the past but only two in 16 years. It was a shock to many when the England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt went unsold at the IPL 2024 auction, especially days after he had hit two back-to-back centuries against the West Indies. However, it was expected that he would find a team as a replacement player given IPL is such a long tournament and with the cricket schedule getting so gruelling, injuries and pull-outs have become the name of the game.

Salt's signing proved to be a blessing in disguise as the opening batter also keeps the wicket and he not only provided the balance to the KKR line-up but also the aggression at the top. Salt just fit into the KKR jigsaw puzzle like a hand in a glove, since with Gautam Gambhir returning, Sunil Narine was back at the top and the two have been let loose to finish off the teams in the powerplay itself.

While Narine is given a free hand, Salt plays in a manner like he has been too. Yes, he has ridden his luck on the way having been dropped at least thrice at the start of the innings. But every time, Salt has gone on to make it big and now is the leading run-getter for the Knight Riders in IPL 2024.

Salt has amassed 392 runs in nine matches at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 180, which is outstanding for an opener, who likes to take a few extra risks at the start. In just six matches at the Eden Gardens, Salt has broken a 14-year-old record held by the Prince of Kolkata for a KKR batter with most runs at the venue in a season and he achieved the feat in front of him, sitting in the opposition dugout.

Salt was with the Delhi Capitals till last year and the way he touched the KKR badge after his fifty and the mood he was in, there was extra motivation definitely. Salt is currently behind his opening partner in the race to become the Most Valuable Player of the tournament and he has given enough reasons for KKR fans to start thinking about the trophy and be a potential retention next year.