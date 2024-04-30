LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lucknow Super Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in a key encounter in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have had a bizarre run in the 2024 edition of the IPL as they have looked really good in a couple of matches when they were on song while in the others, left too much to be desired. In the last five games, the Super Giants have blown Chennai Super Kings twice while losing to the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. LSG will have their biggest X-factor Mayank Yadav back with them and they will hope to rise the ranks on the table and break away from the middle muddle.

Their Tuesday's opponents, however, are in an even more dreadful situation with six losses in nine matches and one more loss could effectively knock them out of the playoff race. Mumbai Indians have been a shadow of the side they have been throughout the years and have lacked discipline and quality with both bat and ball. When teams have nothing to lose, they are the most dangerous, and MI will hope that is the case when they face Lucknow at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium.

After the sleepy pitch in the 2023 edition, no one would have expected Lucknow to produce probably the best surface of all in the tournament with equal contest between bat and ball and spinners, pacers and batters all having the opportunity to do well if they apply themselves.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024 Match No 48, LSG vs MI

Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Gerald Coetzee, Yash Thakur

Probable Playing XIIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry/Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, K Gowtham

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara