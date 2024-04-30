Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match

LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in a crunch encounter of the 2024 edition of the IPL at BRSABV Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 30. Lucknow are coming off a loss to Rajasthan Royals and will want to come back to the winning ways to get out of the middle muddle.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2024 6:30 IST
Lucknow Super Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in a key
Image Source : GETTY Lucknow Super Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in a key encounter in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have had a bizarre run in the 2024 edition of the IPL as they have looked really good in a couple of matches when they were on song while in the others, left too much to be desired. In the last five games, the Super Giants have blown Chennai Super Kings twice while losing to the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. LSG will have their biggest X-factor Mayank Yadav back with them and they will hope to rise the ranks on the table and break away from the middle muddle.

Their Tuesday's opponents, however, are in an even more dreadful situation with six losses in nine matches and one more loss could effectively knock them out of the playoff race. Mumbai Indians have been a shadow of the side they have been throughout the years and have lacked discipline and quality with both bat and ball. When teams have nothing to lose, they are the most dangerous, and MI will hope that is the case when they face Lucknow at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium.

After the sleepy pitch in the 2023 edition, no one would have expected Lucknow to produce probably the best surface of all in the tournament with equal contest between bat and ball and spinners, pacers and batters all having the opportunity to do well if they apply themselves.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024 Match No 48, LSG vs MI

Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Gerald Coetzee, Yash Thakur

Probable Playing XIIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry/Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, K Gowtham

Related Stories
LSG vs MI IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Ekana Cricket Stadium play for match 48?

LSG vs MI IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Ekana Cricket Stadium play for match 48?

Mayank Yadav injury update: LSG speedster declared fit, expected return date revealed

Mayank Yadav injury update: LSG speedster declared fit, expected return date revealed

KKR equal MI's all-time IPL record with cakewalk win over DC at Eden Gardens

KKR equal MI's all-time IPL record with cakewalk win over DC at Eden Gardens

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement