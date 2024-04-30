EU designates iPadOS as a ‘Gatekeeper’: Know-why?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPad

The European Commission has reportedly designated Apple's iPadOS, as the operating system for its tablets, as a ‘gatekeeper’ under the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA). This decision was made post-following the Commission's previous designation of Apple as a gatekeeper for its iOS system, Safari browser, and App Store in September 2023.

It was reported that the Commission launched a market investigation to determine if iPadOS serves as an important gateway for business users to reach end users, warranting its designation as a gatekeeper. This investigation has concluded by finding that Apple's iPadOS indeed exhibits characteristics of a gatekeeper.

Based on the investigation's findings, the Commission has determined that iPadOS constitutes a significant gateway for business users to access end users. Furthermore, Apple was found to possess a strong and lasting position concerning iPadOS.

Consequently, the EU has further mandated that Apple will ensure full compliance with DMA obligations applicable to iPadOS within six months.

Implications of Designation

The EU's designation of iPadOS as a gatekeeper has highlighted the platform's importance in facilitating business-to-consumer interactions. This move places additional regulatory scrutiny on Apple's practices regarding iPadOS, with a focus on ensuring fair competition and consumer protection.

Broader Context

The Commission was previously identified by several tech giants, like Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, ByteDanceand Microsoft, and designated as gatekeepers. Each of these companies is required to comply fully with all DMA obligations by March 7. The designation of iPadOS as a gatekeeper marks a significant development in the EU's efforts to regulate digital markets and promote a level playing field.

Official statement

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, commented on the conclusion of the market investigation and emphasized the importance of iPadOS as a gateway for businesses to connect with consumers.

This decision further reflects the EU's commitment to ensuring fair competition and fostering innovation in the digital sphere.

