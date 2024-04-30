Watch: Harshit Rana stops short of 'flying kiss' celebration having already been fined in IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Harshit Rana aborting his celebration midway after sending back Abishek Porel

The IPL Code of Conduct breaches in the 2024 edition of the IPL have forced the players to stay within the guidelines and the most evident consequence of the same was visible in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals match at Eden Gardens on Monday, April 29. KKR pacer Harshit Rana, who doesn't shy away from showing his emotions after getting wickets, aborted his celebration midway having already been fined for the same in the season.

Harshit sent back Abishek Porel's stumps cartwheeling after the DC batter missed the ball completely while trying to scoop towards fine leg. Harshit first gestured the batter to leave with his finger before bringing his hand towards his mouth to give a flying kiss. However, he suddenly remembered what happened the last time he did it and just clenched his first.

Harshit earlier in the tournament gave a flying kiss send-off to Mayank Agarwal against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in his face. The pacer was fined 60 per cent of his match fees for two Code of Conduct breaches with that celebration and that might have played in his mind before he stopped short of doing it again.

Harshit has been quite effective for the Knight Riders across phases with the ball having picked 11 wickets in the tournament so far. The flat pitch and small ground at the Eden Gardens may have been brutal to the bowlers, however, Harshit along with Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy has taken regular wickets.

With the 7-wicket win on Monday against the Delhi Capitals, the Knight Riders have stayed in second place with 12 points to their name now and will be keen to seal the playoff spot in the next couple of games. KKR after playing five back-to-back games at home will now travel to Mumbai, followed by Lucknow for two away games with a short turnaround.