England announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024, Jofra Archer returns

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup with Jos Buttler as the captain. As expected, pace bowler Jofra Archer has made the much anticipated return from a long injury layoff while Chris Jordan has been recalled to the side as well. The same squad will also face Pakistan in the four-match T20I series at home starting from May 22.

The latter has been benefitted from Jamie Overton's ill-timed injury as selectors were set to include him in the squad having closely tracked his progress as an all-rounder in the shortest format of the game. But his unclear scan results for the back injury has led to England falling back on Jordan who has played five World Cup so far and brings in a wealth of experience having played 88 T20Is so far.

Tom Hartley is the sole uncapped player in the squad as he will be the second specialist spinner after Adil Rashid. Moeen Ali's off-spin will also be available for England while left-hander Ben Duckett has made it to the side as the back-up batter. England's top four for the T20 World Cup - Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Phil Salt and Jonny Bairstow - all are in form in the ongoing IPL 2024 with three of them scoring centuries while the other, Salt, has smashed four fifties amassing 392 runs in nine innings so far.

Major names missing from England's title-winning campaign in 2022 are Alex Hales and David Willey who have retired from international cricket while Ben Stokes pulled out of the selection earlier this month. Chris Woakes has been dropped while Will Jacks and Hartley will be playing in an ICC tournament for the first time.

England squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Jos Buttler (C & WK), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood