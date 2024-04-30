Drinking tea, coffee, cold drinks and alcohol in summer can be harmful: Centre issues advisory

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Centre issued an advisory for summer.

Many states of the country are experiencing scorching heat. People are taking various measures to escape the heat. Meanwhile, the Central Government has issued an advisory to the people regarding food and drink. The government asked people to avoid drinking tea and coffee during a heatwave (loo) in summer. Also, stay away from drinking alcohol. Also, avoid drinking carbonated soft drinks (cold drinks).

Drinking these beverages can cause these problems

The government's advisory states that drinking beverages like soft drinks, coffee, tea and alcohol can cause dehydration (lack of water). It has been said in the advisory not to eat high-protein food. Also, avoid eating street food. When preparing food at home, keep the doors and windows open.

These measures will save you from the heat:

Drink enough water. Even if you don't feel thirsty, drink water as often as possible. Wear light-coloured, loose and porous cotton clothes. Use goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or slippers while going out in the sun. Avoid going outside when the temperature outside is high. Keep water with you while travelling. Avoid drinking alcohol, tea, coffee and cold drinks. Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food. If you work outside, use a hat or umbrella and cover your head and face with a light cotton cloth. If you feel faint or sick, consult a doctor immediately. Use ORS, home-made drinks like lassi, Torani (rice water), lemonade, buttermilk etc. which help in rehydrating the body. Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshades and keep windows open at night. Use a fan, wear wet clothes and take a bath with cold water frequently.

Also, avoid going out of the house in the afternoon

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), avoid exposure to sunlight between 12 noon and 3 pm to avoid the effects of heatstroke. White-coloured cotton cloth can also provide relief from the heat.

