South Africa announce T20 World Cup 2024 squad; Aiden Markram to lead, Bavuma and Ngidi miss out

South Africa have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and the USA led by Aiden Markram. Markram, who has led the Proteas since the T20 World Cup 2022 debacle in Australia will continue to lead the side that is mostly on the expected lines apart from a couple of big changes. Temba Bavuma, the former South Africa T20 captain hasn't been included while pacer Lungi Ngidi and top-order batter Rilee Rossouw are the three notable absentees from the side that played the tournament last time around.

Pacer Anrich Nortje has returned to the national side after nine months owing to his long injury layoff. Northje had returned to competitive cricket in the CSA T20 challenge followed by the ongoing IPL 2024 for the Delhi Capitals. Left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin has been included while the two stars of SA20 Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman have been rewarded for their consistent performances in the tournament.

South Africa have also named the second-string squad for the West Indies series prior to the T20 World Cup. Rassie van der Dussen, Matthew Breetzke, Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo and Wiaan Mulder are some of the players who missed out on the World Cup squad have been picked. Nqaba Peter, the uncapped leg-spinner, who was the second highest wicket-taker in CSA T20 has also been picked for the T20 series.

A few players, who will be done with their IPL duties might also be available for the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman

Travelling Reserves: Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger

South Africa squad for T20 series against West Indies: Matthew Breetzke, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ottniel Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen