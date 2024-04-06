Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her new Pushpa 2 poster being compared to Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram

Follow us on Image Source : X Pushpa 2's teaser will be unveiled on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8.

Pushpa 2 makers on Friday treated fans with the first look character poster of Rashmika Mandanna on the occasion of her 28th birthday. In the new poster, Rashmika can be seen striking a pose where she is looking through her fingers with an intense expression. However, soon after the new poster was unveiled, netizens started comparing it with Mahesh Babu from one of the scenes of his recent release Guntur Kaaram. Many social media users created a collage of the picture with that of Mahesh Babu striking a similar pose.

One such page on X (formerly Twitter) named VardhanDHFM wished Rashmika on her birthday and wrote, ''Wishing @iamRashmika a very happy birthday on behalf of superstar @urstrulyMahesh fans.''

Check out the post:

Reacting to the same, Rashmika wrote, ''Ooooo.. niceeee.. I like this collage.''

Rashmika's poster was also accompanied by a teaser release announced, which is scheduled to be unveiled on April 8. Earlier, the makers announced the OTT release of Pushpa 2. This film will be released on Netflix. The OTT platform itself has given this information by sharing a post on its Instagram account. 'Soon Pushpa 2 will be coming on Netflix Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. In Malayalam and Kannada,' read the caption. However, the OTT release date of the film has not been decided yet.

About Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun, under director Sukumar's guidance, reprises his role for the sequel, accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It is significant to note that the first part, Pushpa: The Rise earned around Rs 360-373 crore at the world box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. For the unversed, Pushpa 2 will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's much-awaited flick Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in important roles.

