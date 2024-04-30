Yogi Adityanath's blitz on Congress, says 'party has history of strangulating Constitution'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Congress and accused it of "strangulating the Constitution" made by Babasaheb Ambedkar. He also vehemently refuted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent tweet alleging that the BJP aims to revoke the reservation rights of Dalits, backward classes, and tribals.

"There cannot be a bigger lie than this. Everyone is very well aware of the history of Congress and other INDI alliance parties. The history of Congress has been of strangulating the Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Constitution of the country came into force in 1950 and Congress has continuously trampled on the freedom of expression, it has continuously made efforts to change the Constitution in its own way. The people of the country have not forgotten the Emergency," Adityanath remarked.

'Congress' leadership has completely failed'

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister further stated that the leadership of the Congress has completely failed. He highlighted the trend of individuals departing from the party, with state presidents stepping down, declared candidates switching allegiance to the BJP, and instances of incomplete nomination filings. CM Adityanath emphasised that the people of the country are aware of the true nature of Congress, Samajwadi Party, and I.N.D.I alliance leaders and vowed that their agendas would not come to fruition.

Congress, BJP spar over reservation

Earlier on Monday, April 29, the Congress party alleged that the BJP wants "more than 400 seats" so that they can amend the Constitution and fulfil the decades-long "conspiracy" of the RSS to abolish reservation. The main opposition party said this is the first time that a political party's goal is not only to win an election but also to secure more than 400 seats.

It should be noted here that the Congress and the BJP have been sparring over the issue. While addressing the election rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rebutting the Congress charge and saying even if "Babasaheb Ambedkar comes, the Constitution cannot be changed".

