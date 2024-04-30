Man found dead in south Delhi puncture shop; investigation points to rat nibbling

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE.

A shocking discovery unfolded in south Delhi’s Jaitpur area as 48-year-old Gopal Gupta, a security guard, was found dead inside a tyre puncture shop. Gupta, employed with a private firm, was discovered with fresh injuries on his lips and right eye, believed to be caused by rat nibbling. Delhi Police received a PCR call indicating a person lying inside the tyre puncture shop near Meethapur Chowk, with injuries over his eyes and hands.

Victim’s background and last moments

Gupta, a habitual drinker and resident of Hari Nagar Extension in Jaitpur, was last seen alive in an inebriated state around 10 am on Sunday. He was performing Traffic Marshal duties at Meethapur Chowk. Gupta was found sleeping beside Rajesh alias Sonu, known to him.

Police rule out foul play

Based on initial investigations, the police have ruled out foul play. The injuries on Gupta’s body are believed to be inflicted by rats, and no signs of homicide have been detected. Post-mortem proceedings are underway at AIIMS, with further legal action pending the outcome.

Echoes of past incidents

This incident evoked memories of a similar occurrence in Jhansi last December when a suicide victim’s body was allegedly nibbled by rats at the Jhansi Medical College. Family members reported finding the victim’s eyes gouged out and feet bitten, highlighting the alarming consequences of rodent intrusion in mortuaries.

