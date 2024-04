Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress poster

A poster allegedly put up by the Congress just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections has stirred up a controversy. A controversial poster has been put up early in the morning in Lutyen's areas of Delhi, showcasing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and separatist leader Yasin Malik with an appeal to vote for Congress has come to the fore. Voting for all seven Lok Sabha (Parliament) seats in Delhi is scheduled to occur on May 25, during the sixth phase of the electoral process.