Family Star Box Office Report: Vijay Deverakonda's film gets decent opening, earns THIS much on Day 1

Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, was released in cinemas April 5, 2024. As per Sacnilk.com, the film saw a decent opening at the box office and minted Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1. This figure includes collections for Friday from all languages across India. On the occupancy front, Family Star had an overall 38.45 per cent occupancy on Friday in its OG Telugu version and 15.31 per cent occupancy in the Tamil version.

The business is expected to pick up on the weekend, as there are big releases this week apart from Family Star. However, previous theatrical releases like Crew and Madgaon Express, among other may hamper its box office collection to some extent.

Family Star premiered in the US on April 4, a day before its release in India. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Dil Raju, the film was released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

The certification to the film was granted on Tuesday, April 2 and pictures of the certificate went viral on the internet. As per the viral pictures, Family Star is 2 hours, 43 minutes and 20 seconds and the Censor Board has suggested five cuts which include five swear words and a scene which contains excessive use of liquor labels.

