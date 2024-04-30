Manabadi Telangana TS SSC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED, How to download

Follow us on Image Source : TBSE Online Telangana board SSC result 2024 marks card ink available on official website.

Manabadi Telangana TS SSC Result 2024: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) today announced the results of class 10th or SSC. All those who took the Telangana Board SSC 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. This year, class 10th board exams were conducted between March 18 and 2 wherein around 5 lakh students enrolled for the exams, of whom 4,51, 272 have passed. The pass percentage is 91.31 per cent. In order to download the results, students are required to follow the easy steps given below.

As per results, this year, girls outperformed boys by securing 93.23 per cent in the board exam, whereas it is only 89.42 per cent for boys. This year, 3,927 schools achieved 100 per cent pass grades, and six schools got zero passing grades.

How to download Manabadi Telangana TS SSC Result 2024 Marks memo?

Step 1: students should go to bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the "SSC Result 2024" link that is clearly marked.

Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as your security code, roll number, and date of birth (DOB), to log in.

Step 4: After pressing the submit button, the outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 5: For future reference, students can print and download the results.

Alternative websites to check results

1. telangana.gov.in

2. results.cgg.gov.in

3. ts.nic.in

4. examresults.net

5. manabandi.com

6. digilocker.gov.in

7. bsetelangana.org

8. indiatvnews.com/education

Marksheets to be allotted from respective schools

Students should note that the above result is provisional. Telangana board SSC result 2024 marks card can be collected from their respective schools. The link to the online Telangana board SSC result 2024 marks card has been activated on the official website. Students can check their result status by entering their required credentials on the login page. Students can directly access the Manabadi TS SSC 2024 result by scrolling down.

