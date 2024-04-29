Manabadi TS SSC Result 2024 Date: Check latest updates on Telangana Class 10th marks memo

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi TS SSC Result 2024 Date announced

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2024 Date: The Board School Education, Telangana (BSE) is all set to announce the class 10th board exam results tomorrow, April 30. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download TS SSC results from the official websites, bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

This year, over 5 lakh students appeared in the class 10th board exam. The exams were conducted between March 18 and April 2. The exams were conducted between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, spanning three hours. To pass the class 10th exam, the students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall.

Once the results are out, the students will be able to download their marksmemo using their roll number, and date of birth. For the ease of students, we have provided the easy steps below. In addition to the official websites, Students can access their results via SMS and Digilocker.

ALSO READ | HPBOSE Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board to announce class 10, 12 results today at THIS time, updates here

Last week, the board announced the TS 1st, and 2nd year IPE results. In 1st-year exam results, the pass percentage was 60.01 per cent, with female students surpassing their male counterparts. Girls outperformed boys with a 68.35 per cent pass rate, while boys scored at 51.50 per cent marks.

How to download Manabadi TS SSC Result 2024?

Visit the official website, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Manabadi TS SSC Result 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your date of birth, roll number, and security code

Click on the submit button and the result will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

ALSO READ | Jharkhand Board Results 2024: When, Where to download JAC Class 12 scorecards

Alternative websites to check Telangana Class 10th results

results.bse.telangana.gov.in results.bsetelangana.org indiatvnews.com/education

Details mentioned on TS SSC Result 2024