Tamil Nadu TNDGE HSE Plus One Result 2024 announced, scorecards direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : TNDGE Tamil Nadu TNDGE HSE Plus One Result 2024 declared

TN 11th Result 2024 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has announced the HSE +1 (class 11) results today, May 14. All those who took the class 11 exam can download their scorecards from the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, and dget.tn.gov.in. The announcement of the results was made at 9.30. As per result, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 91.17 per cent.

In order to download TN 11th result students are required to use their registration number and date of birth on the login page. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards.

How to download TN 11th Result 2024?

Visit the official website of TNDGE, tnresults.nic.in, and dget.tn.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, 'TN HSE Plus one result'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide registration number, date of birth and other details

TN HSE Plus one result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference

Around 7 lakh students took the Tamil Nadu +1 exam, which was held from March 4 to March 25. Students need to score 35 out of 100 in order to pass this exam. Students must meet the requirements for both theory and practical.

ALSO READ | TN 11th Result 2024 LIVE Updates

On theory exams, students must receive a passing score of at least 70 points. Although there isn't a set minimum score required to pass practical tests, it is mandatory to attend assessments. The overall pass percentage for the 2023 TN HSE +1 exam was 90.93%. The pass rate for girls was 94.36%, and the pass rate for boys was 86.99%.

Who will be eligible to appear in the supplementary exam?

Students who are not happy with their TN HSE plus one exam result or have failed in one or two subjects will be offered the opportunity to participate in supplementary exams. The dates for TN HSE Plus 1 supplementary exams will be announced in due course of time. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

TN 11th Result 2024: Grading Vs Marking Scheme